Griffin Conine And Marlins Square Off Against Brewers On July 19
Griffin Conine and his Miami Marlins will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Conine has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Conine is hitting for a .277 BA, .368 OBP and .578 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .947 and he has scored 15 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) against the Brewers.
Robert Gasser (2-4 with a 5.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.