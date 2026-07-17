Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Brewers On July 17

Conine is hitting for a .266 BA, .363 OBP and .506 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 13 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Guardians) he went 1 for 2 with a home run and an RBI.

Logan Henderson makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.

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