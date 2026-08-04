Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Braves On Aug. 4

Conine is hitting for a .270 BA, .357 OBP and .548 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .904 and he has scored 21 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.

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