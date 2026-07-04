Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Athletics On July 4

Conine is hitting for a .250 BA, .364 OBP and .464 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored nine runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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