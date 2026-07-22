Griffin Conine And Marlins Square Off Against Astros On July 22

Conine is hitting for a .277 BA, .358 OBP and .553 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .912 and he has scored 15 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.

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