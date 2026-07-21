Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Astros On July 21
Griffin Conine and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Conine has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Conine is hitting for a .275 BA, .359 OBP and .549 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .909 and he has scored 15 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
The Astros will send Tatsuya Imai (5-4) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 6.06 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.