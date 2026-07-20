Griffin Conine And Marlins Square Off Against Astros On July 20

Conine is hitting for a .276 BA, .364 OBP and .563 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored 15 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

Ronel Blanco makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

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