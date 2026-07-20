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Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins

Griffin Conine

Miami Marlins • #18 RF

Griffin Conine And Marlins Square Off Against Astros On July 20

Griffin Conine and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, July 20 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Conine has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Conine is hitting for a .276 BA, .364 OBP and .563 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored 15 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. Conine has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

Ronel Blanco makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Conine

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