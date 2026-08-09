Griffin Conine And Marlins Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 9

Conine is hitting for a .259 BA, .342 OBP and .503 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 21 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 23 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez gets the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.24 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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