Griffin Conine And Marlins Take On Angels On Aug. 8

Conine is hitting for a .252 BA, .338 OBP and .504 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 21 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 2.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 99 1/3 innings pitched.

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