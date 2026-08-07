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Griffin Conine
Miami Marlins

Griffin Conine

Miami Marlins • #18 RF

Griffin Conine And Marlins Face Angels On Aug. 7

Griffin Conine and his Miami Marlins will take on the Los Angeles Angels at loanDepot park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Conine has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Conine is hitting for a .257 BA, .344 OBP and .515 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 21 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Braves.

The Angels are sending George Klassen (0-1) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Conine

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