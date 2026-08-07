Griffin Conine And Marlins Face Angels On Aug. 7

Conine is hitting for a .257 BA, .344 OBP and .515 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 21 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Braves.

The Angels are sending George Klassen (0-1) to make his third start of the season.

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