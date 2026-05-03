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Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres

Griffin Canning

San Diego Padres • #17 SP

Griffin Canning And Padres Square Off Against White Sox On May 3

Griffin Canning will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Canning has +112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Canning went 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The White Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Canning

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