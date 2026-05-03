Griffin Canning And Padres Square Off Against White Sox On May 3

Canning went 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The White Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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