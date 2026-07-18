Griffin Canning And Padres Take On Royals On July 18

Canning is 1-7 with a 6.47 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday, July 10 when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.