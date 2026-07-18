Griffin Canning And Padres Take On Royals On July 18
Griffin Canning will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Canning has -136 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Canning is 1-7 with a 6.47 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday, July 10 when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.