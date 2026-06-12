Griffin Canning And Padres Take On Orioles On June 12

Canning is 0-4 with a 6.34 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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