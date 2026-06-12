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Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres

Griffin Canning

San Diego Padres • #17 SP

Griffin Canning And Padres Take On Orioles On June 12

Griffin Canning will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, June 12 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Canning has -108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Canning is 0-4 with a 6.34 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Canning

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