Griffin Canning And Padres Square Off Against Nationals On May 31

Canning is 0-3 with a 7.54 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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