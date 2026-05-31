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Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres

Griffin Canning

San Diego Padres • #17 SP

Griffin Canning And Padres Square Off Against Nationals On May 31

Griffin Canning will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Canning has -102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Canning is 0-3 with a 7.54 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Canning

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