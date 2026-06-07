Griffin Canning And Padres Face Mets On June 7

Canning is 0-4 with a 6.34 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.