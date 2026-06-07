FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres

Griffin Canning

San Diego Padres • #17 SP

Griffin Canning And Padres Face Mets On June 7

Griffin Canning will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the New York Mets at Petco Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Canning is 0-4 with a 6.34 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Canning

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News