Griffin Canning And Padres Play Mets On June 6

Canning is 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.