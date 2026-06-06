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Griffin Canning
San Diego Padres

Griffin Canning

San Diego Padres • #17 SP

Griffin Canning And Padres Play Mets On June 6

Griffin Canning will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the New York Mets at Petco Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Canning has -115 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Canning is 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Griffin Canning

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