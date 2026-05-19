Griffin Canning And Padres Square Off Against Dodgers On May 19

Canning is 0-2 with a 10.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.