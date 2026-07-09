Griffin Canning And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 9
Griffin Canning will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Canning has -154 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Canning is 1-6 with a 6.71 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.