Griffin Canning And Padres Play Cardinals On May 9

Canning is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.