Griffin Canning And Padres Play Braves On July 23

Canning is 1-8 with a 6.67 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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