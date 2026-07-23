Griffin Canning And Padres Play Braves On July 23
Griffin Canning will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, July 23 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Canning has +126 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Canning is 1-8 with a 6.67 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.