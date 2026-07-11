Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Take On Twins On July 11

Rodriguez is 3-2 with a 7.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.