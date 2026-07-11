Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Take On Twins On July 11
Grayson Rodriguez will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 3-2 with a 7.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.