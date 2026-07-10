Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Square Off Against Twins On July 10

Rodriguez is 2-2 with an 8.06 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, June 14 when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.