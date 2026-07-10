Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Square Off Against Twins On July 10
Grayson Rodriguez will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, July 10 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 2-2 with an 8.06 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, June 14 when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.