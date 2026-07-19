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Grayson Rodriguez
Los Angeles Angels

Grayson Rodriguez

Los Angeles Angels • #21 SP

Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Play Tigers On July 19

Grayson Rodriguez will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:07 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 3-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Grayson Rodriguez

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