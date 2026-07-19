Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Play Tigers On July 19

Rodriguez is 3-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.