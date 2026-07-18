Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Play Tigers On July 18

Rodriguez is 3-2 with a 7.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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