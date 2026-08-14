Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 14
Grayson Rodriguez will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +128 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 3-5 with a 7.20 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.