Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 14

Rodriguez is 3-5 with a 7.20 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.