Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Face Marlins On Aug. 9

Rodriguez is 3-4 with a 7.24 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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