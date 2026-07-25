Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Play Giants On July 25

Rodriguez is 3-3 with an 8.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.