Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Play Giants On July 25
Grayson Rodriguez will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 3-3 with an 8.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.