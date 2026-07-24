Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Square Off Against Giants On July 24

Rodriguez is 3-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.