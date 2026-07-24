Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Square Off Against Giants On July 24
Grayson Rodriguez will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, July 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +126 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 3-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.