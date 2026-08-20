Grayson Rodriguez And Angels Face Astros On Aug. 20

Rodriguez is 3-5 with a 7.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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