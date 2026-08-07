Grant McCray And Giants Play Tigers On Aug. 7

McCray is hitting for a .107 BA, .286 OBP and .214 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is .500 and he has scored five runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. McCray has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The Tigers will send Keider Montero (8-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.17 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 116 1/3 innings pitched.

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