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Grant McCray
San Francisco Giants

Grant McCray

San Francisco Giants • #58 CF

Grant McCray And Giants Take On Rockies On Aug. 14

Grant McCray and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 10:15 p.m. ET. McCray has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

McCray is hitting for a .081 BA, .227 OBP and .162 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .389 and he has scored five runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. McCray has recorded three steals on three attempts. He is back in action for the first time since Aug. 10, when he went 0 for 4 against the Astros.

Kyle Freeland (3-10) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 6.63 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Grant McCray

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