Grant McCray And Giants Face Reds On Aug. 26

McCray is hitting for a .114 BA, .235 OBP and .250 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .485 and he has scored five runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. McCray has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.