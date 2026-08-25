FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Grant McCray
San Francisco Giants

Grant McCray

San Francisco Giants • #58 CF

Grant McCray And Giants Face Reds On Aug. 25

Grant McCray and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:45 p.m. ET. McCray has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McCray is hitting for a .100 BA, .234 OBP and .225 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .459 and he has scored five runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. McCray has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a triple against the Reds.

Brady Singer (5-11) takes the mound for the Reds in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.72 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Grant McCray

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News