Grant McCray And Giants Face Reds On Aug. 25

McCray is hitting for a .100 BA, .234 OBP and .225 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .459 and he has scored five runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. McCray has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a triple against the Reds.

Brady Singer (5-11) takes the mound for the Reds in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.72 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

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