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Grant Holmes
Atlanta Braves

Grant Holmes

Atlanta Braves • #66 RP

Grant Holmes And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On April 13

Grant Holmes will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Monday, April 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Holmes has +116 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Holmes is 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Grant Holmes

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