Grant Holmes And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On April 13

Holmes is 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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