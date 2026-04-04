Grant Holmes And Braves Face Diamondbacks On April 4

Holmes is 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up just one hit.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.