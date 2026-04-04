FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Grant Holmes
Atlanta Braves

Grant Holmes

Atlanta Braves • #66 RP

Grant Holmes And Braves Face Diamondbacks On April 4

Grant Holmes will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Holmes is 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up just one hit.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Grant Holmes

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News