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Grant Holmes
Atlanta Braves

Grant Holmes

Atlanta Braves • #66 RP

Grant Holmes And Braves Play Diamondbacks On April 3

Grant Holmes will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, April 3 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Holmes has -112 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Holmes is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Grant Holmes

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