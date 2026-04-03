Grant Holmes And Braves Play Diamondbacks On April 3
Grant Holmes will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, April 3 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Holmes has -112 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Holmes is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.