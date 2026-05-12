Grant Holmes And Braves Play Cubs On May 12

Holmes is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday, May 2 when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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