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Grant Holmes
Atlanta Braves

Grant Holmes

Atlanta Braves • #66 RP

Grant Holmes And Braves Play Cubs On May 12

Grant Holmes will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Holmes has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Holmes is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday, May 2 when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Grant Holmes

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