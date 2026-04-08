Grant Holmes And Braves Face Angels On April 8

Holmes is 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up only one hit.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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