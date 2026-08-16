Gleyber Torres And Tigers Take On White Sox On Aug. 16

Torres is hitting for a .268 BA, .379 OBP and .402 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 40 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.99 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

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