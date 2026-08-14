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Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers

Gleyber Torres

Detroit Tigers • #25 2B

Gleyber Torres And Tigers Face White Sox On Aug. 14

Gleyber Torres and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torres has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Torres is hitting for a .256 BA, .370 OBP and .391 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 40 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Sean Newcomb (1-3) pitches for the White Sox to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gleyber Torres

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