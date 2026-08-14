Gleyber Torres And Tigers Face White Sox On Aug. 14

Torres is hitting for a .256 BA, .370 OBP and .391 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 40 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Sean Newcomb (1-3) pitches for the White Sox to make his second start of the season.

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