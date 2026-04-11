FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers

Gleyber Torres

Detroit Tigers • #25 2B

Gleyber Torres And Tigers Take On Marlins On April 11

Gleyber Torres and the Detroit Tigers will face the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Torres has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Torres is hitting for a .216 BA, .359 OBP and .294 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 10 runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will look to Janson Junk (0-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gleyber Torres

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News