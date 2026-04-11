Gleyber Torres And Tigers Take On Marlins On April 11

Torres is hitting for a .216 BA, .359 OBP and .294 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 10 runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will look to Janson Junk (0-1) in his third start of the season.

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