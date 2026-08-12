Gleyber Torres And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 12

Torres is hitting for a .257 BA, .371 OBP and .383 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 39 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Guardians, his 24th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 133 1/3 innings pitched.

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