Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Royals On April 19

Stanton is hitting for a .240 BA, .296 OBP and .360 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored six runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Royals.

Cole Ragans (0-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

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