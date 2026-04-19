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Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees • #27 LF

Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Royals On April 19

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will face the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Stanton has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Stanton is hitting for a .240 BA, .296 OBP and .360 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored six runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Royals.

Cole Ragans (0-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giancarlo Stanton

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