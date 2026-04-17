Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Face Royals On April 17

Stanton is hitting for a .273 BA, .333 OBP and .409 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored six runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 0.43 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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