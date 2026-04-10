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Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees • #27 LF

Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Rays On April 10

Giancarlo Stanton and his New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Stanton has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Stanton is hitting for a .326 BA, .370 OBP and .442 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored three runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Steven Matz (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giancarlo Stanton

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