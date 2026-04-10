Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Rays On April 10

Stanton is hitting for a .326 BA, .370 OBP and .442 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored three runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Steven Matz (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third this season.

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