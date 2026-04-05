Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Take On Marlins On April 5

Stanton is hitting for a .393 BA, .433 OBP and .571 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.005, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored three runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.

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