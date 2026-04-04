FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees • #27 LF

Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Square Off Against Marlins On April 4

Giancarlo Stanton and his New York Yankees will square off against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Stanton has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Stanton is hitting for a .400 BA, .400 OBP and .600 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is 1.000 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Max Meyer (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giancarlo Stanton

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News