Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Square Off Against Marlins On April 4

Stanton is hitting for a .400 BA, .400 OBP and .600 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is 1.000 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Max Meyer (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.