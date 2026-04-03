Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Take On Marlins On April 3

Stanton had a .273 BA, .350 OBP and .594 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .944 and he scored 36 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he hit 24 home runs and drove in 66 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Mariners.

Eury Perez (0-0) starts for the Marlins, his second of the season.

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