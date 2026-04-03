Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Take On Marlins On April 3
Giancarlo Stanton and his New York Yankees will square off against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, April 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Stanton has +230 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Stanton had a .273 BA, .350 OBP and .594 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .944 and he scored 36 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he hit 24 home runs and drove in 66 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Mariners.
Eury Perez (0-0) starts for the Marlins, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.