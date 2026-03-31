Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Play Mariners On March 31

Stanton had a .273 BA, .350 OBP and .594 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .944 and he scored 36 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he hit 24 home runs and drove in 66 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (0-0) in his second start this season.

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