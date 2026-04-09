Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Take On Athletics On April 9

Stanton is hitting for a .341 BA, .372 OBP and .463 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored three runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Jeffrey Springs (1-0) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.